News

Tears of joy as Gqeberha boy, 8, finally able to cry

Janko Venter diagnosed with rare disorder shortly after birth

By Brandon Nel - 11 October 2023

For the first seven years of his life he struggled to cry, and while no parent wants to see their child upset, when young Janko Venter finally wept, it was a bittersweet moment.

And along with him, his proud parents cried tears of joy...

