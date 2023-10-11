Sewage flowing into Baakens River in Settlers Park
Stench fills air as effluent streams down walkway, pump station stands vandalised and derelict, other buildings stripped
Sewage is flowing down the walkway in Settlers Park, one of the city’s premier protected areas, into the Baakens River.
The pollution is coming from a vandalised and derelict pump house, and infrastructure in the adjacent Settlers Park entrance and car park area shows similar signs of disintegration and decay. ..
