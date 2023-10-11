Protesters out in force when man appears in court over death of girlfriend
A picket against gender-based violence was held outside the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court in Gqeberha on Wednesday where a man appeared briefly in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, Olwethu Gaju.
Gaju’s body was found by her twin brother, Lutho, in her boyfriend Xolisa Tyombo’s bedroom in 2021 with multiple stab wounds to her upper body and burn marks on her back...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.