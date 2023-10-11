New Brighton woman desperately searching for missing brother

A New Brighton woman is desperately searching for her brother, who has been missing for more than two weeks.
Thulile Mdodana, 40, was last by his family on Saturday, September 23, when he attended a traditional ceremony at his uncle’s home in Motherwell NU12.
However, he failed to return home after the ceremony, causing his sister, Nonkulukelo, to have sleepless nights.
“While we were at the traditional ceremony, he said he wanted to go back home to New Brighton at 6pm [but] the transport that was going home was already full,” 27-year-old Nonkulukelo said.
“Though it was raining, he insisted that he would catch a taxi.
“When we arrived at home at 7pm, I noticed he had not returned.”
She said when Mdodana failed to return home by the Monday the family lodged a missing persons complaint with the police.
They then began searching for Mdodana at the Dora Nginza and Livingstone hospitals, the Motherwell clinic, mortuaries and different police stations.
They also posted missing person posters on social media.
“God only knows how we are coping right now.
“We keep saying he is still alive, but we have not had any luck in all our searching,” Nonkulukelo said.
“We did not even know where to start looking but we just wanted to find him.
“We called people that he knew in Motherwell, we asked them to look that side as well.
“If anyone has seen him please contact us.
“My brother is a people’s person, he has no enemies, he is helpful in his community and is not naughty.”
She appealed to anyone with information on Mdodana’s whereabouts to contact her on 078-857-3980.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that Motherwell detectives were investigating a missing person’s case.
“Police tried to get hold of the complainant several times on the given number, police are now in contact with the complainant.
“The search is on for the missing person,” Naidu said.
