Language whizz Sange, 12, proves words really do open worlds
When Sange Mpambani arrived at Môrewag Primary School in Holland Park, Gqeberha, as a petite grade R pupil, she could not speak English.
Fast-forward six years and Sange, from Zwide, who is now in grade 6, walked away with the national laurels for her grade in the Sanlam Words Open Worlds spelling competition in Stellenbosch...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.