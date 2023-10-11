Gqeberha family’s holiday in Israel has turned into a nightmare
‘We’ve stepped into a war zone’
What was meant to be a surprise, spiritual getaway turned into a nightmare for a Gqeberha family when they landed in the middle of a war zone in Bat Yam, a city on Israel’s Mediterranean coast.
The planned three-week holiday to celebrate a mother’s upcoming 70th birthday on October 14 has instead left three family members fearing for their lives, stuck in a two-bedroom flat as the death toll rises...
