News

Fingerprint links murder accused to crime scene, Gqeberha court told

Premium
By Devon Koen - 11 October 2023

A fingerprint found at the scene where a man was shot dead in his bed was positively linked to alleged gang member Usisipho Zozi, the Gqeberha high court heard on Tuesday.

And though Zozi denied any involvement in the July 19 2020 murder of Xolani Mkina and three other separate killings, he pleaded guilty to the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition...

