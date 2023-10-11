×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Beachfront robbery again highlights safety concerns

By Riaan Marais - 11 October 2023

A woman jogger became the latest victim of crime along the Gqeberha beachfront on Tuesday, again raising concerns over safety along the city’s tourism hub ahead of the summer season. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman was robbed near Kings Beach while on her morning jog. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival

Latest