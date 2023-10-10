Unrepaired sewage leak a health hazard for clinic patients
A putrid pool of sewage poses an escalating hazard to patients desperately seeking life-saving medication at the New Brighton clinic.
For more than a month the vulnerable and elderly have navigated a precarious path, strewn with loosely arranged bricks, to reach the clinic. ..
