Naughty award-winning cabaret heading for Nelson Mandela Bay, Knysna
After leaving the audience spellbound at the 2023 National Arts Festival, Pichi Keane is headed for the Garden Route and Nelson Mandela Bay to perform the award-winning solo cabaret, Ripe ’n Ready.
Pichi Keane, a genderqueer drag queen who was assigned female at birth, recently announced new tour dates for the performance punted as a “musical glamour clown extravaganza” with a side of raunchy stand-up that will leave audiences begging for more...
