‘Epic’ endorsement for Mantis bodes well for conservation

Accolade for Bay-based rewilding and eco-tourism pioneer set to help galvanise humane tourism projects worldwide

By Guy Rogers - 10 October 2023

International animal welfare and conservation heavyweight Global Humane has named Nelson Mandela Bay-based rewilding and eco-tourism pioneer Mantis Collection as the first recipient of its new humane tourism accolade.

The news, announced at a gala event in the US last week, could spark a new wildlife conservation drive in SA through an upswing in eco-tourism across the Bay, Africa and the world. ..

