‘Epic’ endorsement for Mantis bodes well for conservation
Accolade for Bay-based rewilding and eco-tourism pioneer set to help galvanise humane tourism projects worldwide
International animal welfare and conservation heavyweight Global Humane has named Nelson Mandela Bay-based rewilding and eco-tourism pioneer Mantis Collection as the first recipient of its new humane tourism accolade.
The news, announced at a gala event in the US last week, could spark a new wildlife conservation drive in SA through an upswing in eco-tourism across the Bay, Africa and the world. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.