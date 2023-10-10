‘Dora Boys’ gang accused facing multiple murder counts
Zozi, 26, in court over four killings but also on trial for four other hit deaths
Accused of actively participating in a criminal gang called the “Dora Boys”, a 26-year-old man allegedly went on a robbery and killing spree, leaving a trail of death in his wake.
Usisipho Zozi appeared in the Gqeberha high court on Monday where it emerged that he was already facing several charges linked to alleged hit murders across the city...
