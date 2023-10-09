Courtesy: SABC News
The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy: SABC News
The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
World
News
News
News
World