South Africans flock to Garden Route parks — at no cost

Despite bad weather during the SA National Parks (SANParks) free entrance week, the Garden Route National Park saw 8,119 day visitors participate in the campaign, compared with last year’s 5,068.
SANParks held the 18th annual SA National Parks Week from September 16-24 under the established theme “Know Your National Parks”.
South Africans get an opportunity to spend a day at a national park of their choice free of charge.
The Tsitsikamma section of the park saw a total of 3,502 day visitors, Knysna Lakes saw 2,292, and the Wilderness section received a total of 2,325 visitors.
According to Garden Route National Park general manager Vuyiswa Radebe, the annual event is a celebration of the rich natural heritage and an opportunity for all South Africans to discover and enjoy the beauty of their national parks.
“The Garden Route National Park would like to thank everyone who took the time to learn more about the parks in their area, ensuring that the week was a success,” she said.
“Despite the challenges posed by the weather, including the storm surge during the opening weekend and severe rainfalls towards the end of the week, the Garden Route National Park remains committed to ensuring the safety and enjoyment of all visitors.
“In the interest of safety, some hiking trails had to be closed temporarily during the severe weather.”
“The Garden Route National Park thanks all South Africans who visited the parks this week, including local communities, school groups, youth groups and pensioners.
“While we face some obstacles, we see them as opportunities for growth and improvement.
“We will continue to work tirelessly to make the Garden Route National Park an even more accessible and enjoyable destination for all.”
Radebe encouraged the public to continue exploring and supporting the unique natural wonders of nature not only during SA National Parks Week, but throughout the year.
