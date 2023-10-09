New Brighton man develops app that rewards users
An entrepreneur from New Brighton has helped develop an app that rewards users for promoting cool places in their communities while also highlighting the daily struggles of ordinary people in SA.
Unathi Dulwana is the co-developer of JusTrend, where, by sharing a picture or video on the platform, users can offer their unique view about what makes their destination distinctly exciting and show spectators never-seen before nooks and crannies in the untapped hinterlands...
