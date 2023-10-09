Nelson Mandela Bay’s water restrictions here to stay
Drought’s not broken despite recent heavy rains and metro’s main storage dam is still less than 30% full
Despite recent heavy rains filling up four dams in the Algoa Bay water supply system, the large Impofu Dam is still less than 30% full, and the eight-year drought in Nelson Mandela Bay is not yet broken.
Adding to this, the region is expected to experience hot weather in the upcoming months, with the next four months critical for water usage as an influx of holidaymakers is expected in the city...
