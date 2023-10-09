Five students arrested in connection with murder of 21-year-old at Fort Hare University campus

Five students from the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape are expected to appear at the Alice magistrate's court on Monday.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli confirmed the five were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a fellow student at the institution on Saturday.
“The deceased person was a 21-year-old male student at the institution. The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation,” he said.
The suspects are aged between 22 and 25.
Fort Hare University spokesperson JP Roodt confirmed the student’s death which occurred at about 3.20am on Saturday.
He said from the initial investigation report, witnesses indicated an altercation began at the Disco nightclub in Alice and then moved onto campus.
“A full university investigation is underway and will be presented to the university’s senior management later today [Monday]. The institution opened a case at the Alice police station on Saturday afternoon,” he said.
He said the police responded swiftly, and five suspects were arrested.
He said if suspects are registered UFH students, the institution will issue precautionary suspension notices to them ahead of their formal disciplinary hearings.
“This means they will also be asked to evacuate the campus and their residences with immediate effect. Yesterday [Sunday], a UFH delegation met with and informed the next of kin of our deceased student. The university’s student counselling unit is providing psychosocial support to students and staff. More information will be shared as more details become available over the next few days,” he said.
