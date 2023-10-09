Education retirees gratuities still unpaid after several years
We’re being kept in the dark about reasons for hold-up, say former teachers
Retired Nelson Mandela Bay education staffers continue a frustrating and desperate wait for their gratuity payouts, years after exiting various positions in the provincial education department.
As many as 1,200 former teachers, administrators and general staff were affected when The Herald first reported on the situation in October 2022. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.