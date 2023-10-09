×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Education retirees gratuities still unpaid after several years

We’re being kept in the dark about reasons for hold-up, say former teachers

Premium
09 October 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Retired Nelson Mandela Bay education staffers continue a frustrating and desperate wait for their gratuity payouts, years after exiting various positions in the provincial education department.

As many as 1,200 former teachers, administrators and general staff were affected when The Herald first reported on the situation in October 2022. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest