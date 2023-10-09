East Cape chess contest ‘a true rainbow nation success’

The rapid growth of chess in SA is contributing to keeping children off the streets and winning at life, officials said at the Eastern Cape chess championship finals in Jeffreys Bay on Sunday.
Nearly 400 regional competitors, competing for places in the provincial teams, competed over four days at Mentors Country Estate, hosted by the Sarah Baartman District Chess Union (SBDCU).
The tournament involved players from U8s to veterans, with seven districts represented: SBDCU, Chris Hani Chess Association, Nelson Mandela Bay Chess Union, Alfred Nzo Chess Association, OR Tambo Chess Association, Joe Gqabi District Chess Association and Buffalo City Chess.
Top-performing Nelson Mandela Bay chess players had a near clean sweep of victories.
The Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture assistant director for sport development, Avile Qowa, said her department was impressed by the enthusiasm and professionalism of the chess clubs and organisers.
“This is our first year assisting with chess and we saw parental involvement, social cohesion and a playing field on which everybody, no matter where they are from, are equal,” she said.
“We have a winning nation through sport development here, from grassroots level and up.”
Eastern Cape Chess interim president Luzuko Ndinise said the popular game gave hope to all children, particularly those from disadvantaged and rural areas.
“Chess is a vehicle for showcasing talent, building our communities, educating children and helping them above and beyond the game.”
Nelson Mandela Bay chess federation regional representative Mninawa Peter congratulated SBDCU acting president Gavin Persent and his team on a successful event — the second hosted in the province.
“This event was promising for the development and growth of this sport. Our region brought 96 players and we are so proud of them.
“Nelson Mandela Bay has a long-standing group of coaches and players, with training done both online and in person.”
Peter said chess was a niche sport that needed access to more sponsorship and support, particularly for economically vulnerable players.
East Cape chess contest ‘a true rainbow nation success’
Image: JUSTIN RISHWORTH
