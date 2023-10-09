×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Despatch police probe possible hit and run

By Herald Reporter - 09 October 2023
Despatch police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an alleged hit and run on Saturday night
POLICE PROBE: Despatch police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following an alleged hit and run on Saturday night
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET

Despatch detectives are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the death of a pedestrian on Saturday night.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, Despatch police responded to a complaint at about 8.10pm of an alleged hit and run on the R75 Bayland.

On arrival, they found the body of a 54-year-old man, lying close to a pedestrian crossing.

“A case of culpable homicide was opened and is under investigation,” she said.

Anyone who can assist with any information relating to the vehicle involved in the accident is urged to contact the police on 082-441-7828, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.

Information can also be sent via MYSAPSAPP.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest