Despatch detectives are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the death of a pedestrian on Saturday night.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, Despatch police responded to a complaint at about 8.10pm of an alleged hit and run on the R75 Bayland.
On arrival, they found the body of a 54-year-old man, lying close to a pedestrian crossing.
“A case of culpable homicide was opened and is under investigation,” she said.
Anyone who can assist with any information relating to the vehicle involved in the accident is urged to contact the police on 082-441-7828, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
Information can also be sent via MYSAPSAPP.
HeraldLIVE
Despatch police probe possible hit and run
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET
Despatch detectives are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the death of a pedestrian on Saturday night.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, Despatch police responded to a complaint at about 8.10pm of an alleged hit and run on the R75 Bayland.
On arrival, they found the body of a 54-year-old man, lying close to a pedestrian crossing.
“A case of culpable homicide was opened and is under investigation,” she said.
Anyone who can assist with any information relating to the vehicle involved in the accident is urged to contact the police on 082-441-7828, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
Information can also be sent via MYSAPSAPP.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
World
World
News
Politics
News