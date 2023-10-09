The department of correctional services (DCS) says it is studying a Constitutional Court order relating to the debate around when convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius was eligible for parole.
Earlier this year Pistorius made an application to the ConCourt seeking clarification on when he was eligible for parole after serving almost seven years of his imprisonment.
He was initially convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to five years for shooting dead his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013. The sentence was appealed by the NPA and his term was increased to 13 years and five months. He had already served a year and seven months on the first sentence.
His application for parole has raised confusion on when he was eligible, based on the first sentencing or the subsequent one.
The DCS on Monday said it was looking into a proper interpretation of the Supreme Court of Appeal's judgment delivered on November 24 2017.
“Briefly, the matter relates to the sentence given to inmate Oscar Leonard Pistorius, its effective date and the impact on the calculation of the minimum detention period,” said DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
“DCS is studying the order and shall in due course pronounce itself on the way forward. This shall ensure that the order of court is correctly executed.”
TimesLIVE
Correctional services still figuring out when Oscar Pistorius was eligible for parole
Reporter
Image: James Oatway
