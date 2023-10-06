Women who stole from late Zulu prince plead for lenience, citing children's suffering

Two of the four women who stole from Prince Lethukuthula Zulu after he died in 2020 on Friday told the Johannesburg high court how their children had suffered while they were in jail.
In August the court acquitted Tshegofatso Moremane, Margaret Koaile, Portia Mmola and Gontse Tlhoele of Zulu's murder and possession of drugs, but found them guilty of theft from Zulu's Northwold, Johannesburg, home.
His body was discovered there by security guards on November 6 that year, while his friend, Nkosi Msimang, was found unconscious in his room.
Zulu and Msimang had gone to an entertainment establishment in Randburg where they met the accused and were told they were celebrating Moremane’s birthday.
Zulu was found to have died from a drug overdose, but the court found the state failed to prove he involuntarily took the cocaine that was found in his system. This led to the accused being acquitted of his murder and a drug possession charge.
Koaile and Mmola appeared in court on Friday to give impact statements.
Image: KZN Provincial Government via Twitter
Koaile and Mmola appeared in court on Friday to give impact statements.
Koaile was limping and seemed unwell as she took the stand.
She testified that she had three children aged 28, 18 and 10, and was their sole caregiver before her arrest nearly three years ago.
She said she dropped out of school in grade 7 and worked as a vendor at a school before her arrest.
Some of Zulu's possessions were found at her house, with the state saying she had not shown remorse for the crime.
Mmola told the court she had two children and became emotional when describing the impact of her arrest and incarceration on them.
“I see what my actions have done to my children. I regret everything,” she said.
The matter was postponed to November 17 for the state to share victim impact reports with the defence.
TimesLIVE
