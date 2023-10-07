×

Woman, 89, found murdered in West End home

By Brandon Nel - 07 October 2023
An 89-year-old woman was found murdered in her home in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday morning
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

An 89-year-old woman was found tied up and murdered in her home in West End on Saturday morning.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, there were no signs of forced entry.

While the details are still sketchy, Naidu said police were investigating a case of murder.

“We can confirm that an 89-year-old woman was found murdered in her house in West End,” she said.

“We will release a full statement shortly.”

This is a developing story.

