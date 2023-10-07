Police release name of elderly murder victim

The woman who was bludgeoned to death at her home in West End on Saturday morning has been identified as 89-year-old Sophie Erasmus.
According to the latest information released by police spokesperson Colonel Prisicilla Naidu, a relative found Erasmus lying face down on the lounge floor of her home in St Cyprian Street at about 9am.
“Her hands were tied,” Naidu said.
“She had been [hit] on her head and face with a blunt object.
“There were no signs of forced entry into the house. The only item suspected to have been stolen is her handbag.”
Naidu said at this stage they believed the motive to be robbery.
Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata condemned the attack.
“We appeal to the community to come together and work with our detectives to trace and arrest the suspects immediately,” Ncata said.
“If you know anything or saw anything, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant it may seem, to come forward and assist us in our investigation.
“Acts of violence such as this have no place in our society, therefore we must work together to bring the perpetrators to justice and together we will ensure that the memory of Erasmus is honoured with justice.”
