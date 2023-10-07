Four suspects linked to Midrand CIT heist among those arrested in police operations

Four suspects linked to a cash-in-transit heist (CIT) in Midrand are among a slew of people arrested by police in Shanela operations around the country.
Reporter
Image: GARETH WILSON
Four suspects linked to a cash-in-transit heist (CIT) in Midrand are among a slew of people arrested by police in Shanela operations around the country.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said on Saturday national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola was “satisfied” with the way police are “responding to criminality and acts of lawlessness”.
“Through Operation Shanela, police continue to dislodge and disrupt activities of organised crime syndicates linked to serious and violent crimes especially aggravated armed robberies such as CIT heists.
“In the latest takedown operation, Gauteng police arrested four suspects linked to a CIT robbery that took place in Kaalfontein, near Thembisa. The suspects were traced to various addresses in Thembisa. In their possession, police found a Mercedes-Benz alleged to be used as a getaway vehicle, dye-stained money, explosives and an AK47.”
Mathe added: “Police have during a preliminary investigation established that the Mercedes-Benz that has been recovered was hijacked in Springs earlier this year. The owner of the vehicle will be traced and informed accordingly.”
The Hawks also nabbed a 38-year-old man allegedly found with explosives on Friday morning. The man was arrested after police, acting on information received, pulled over a bus coming from Zimbabwe to Joburg on the N14.
“The team is investigating the possibility of such explosives being utilised in the spate of CITs in the country. Investigations continue to trace the origin of the explosives and where they were destined,” Mathe said.
Police also related successes in KwaZulu-Natal, where four suspects linked to several heists in the Durban area were gunned down in a shoot-out with police in KwaMashu.
Masemola said that police would not negotiate with criminals ahead of the busy festive season.
“We are tailoring our operations to ensure that a strong presence of police is felt on the ground. We are investing in our police to ensure they are operationally ready and have the required resources. Day in and day out, we are taking down these criminals one by one.
“These takedowns must serve as a deterrent to those involved in these aggravated robberies. We are ushering in the festive season and we are prepared to deal decisively with crime and criminals in all forms and shape.”
