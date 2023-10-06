×

Worker drowns at Kruger Park

By TimesLIVE - 06 October 2023
Children play in a swimming pool. Illustrative image.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A 26-year-old man drowned at the Kruger National Park when he jumped into a swimming pool to cool off after working in the high temperatures affecting the region.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said Aldimiro Ismail Cossa from Mozambique was working for a contractor in the Skukuza section of the park.

He went to the staff swimming pool shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

"The information at police disposal is that Cossa jumped on the deep side of the pool and subsequently drowned. Security personnel were summoned to the scene to retrieve his body. He was certified dead by a medical practitioner on the scene."

No foul play is suspected.

TimesLIVE

