×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Province fighting losing battle in maintaining roads, MEC admits

By Andisa Bonani - 06 October 2023

The Eastern Cape transport department is unable to reduce the road maintenance backlog in the province due to shortage of funds.

It requires R3.8bn a year but only receives about R800m from the provincial road maintenance grant (PRMG)...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest