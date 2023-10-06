Pregnant woman among three killed in accident in Kariega CBD
Motorists travelling through Kariega’s central business district were met with a horror scene after two vehicles collided at a busy intersection on Thursday morning.
Three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed when an Atlas Security vehicle and a Daewoo Matiz collided at the Durban Road and Drostdy Street intersection. ..
