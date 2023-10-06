A paraglider pilot had the unusual experience of witnessing a crime after taking off from Signal Hill in Cape Town last weekend, Western Cape police confirmed this week.
The pilot heard screaming from a path beneath him and circled back to investigate. He saw an elderly couple being mugged above Rhine Road in Sea Point.
“The elderly couple were robbed of their personal belongings,” police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said.
The suspect disappeared into nearby trees.
“Sea Point police are investigating a robbery case,” said Twigg.
A description of the man was handed to police.
The incident was reported on the Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum.
TimesLIVE
Pilot becomes crime witness
Paraglider pilot spots mugging from above
The pilot reported the incident to police
Image: GARETH WILSON
