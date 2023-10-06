×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pilot becomes crime witness

Paraglider pilot spots mugging from above

The pilot reported the incident to police

By Kim Swartz - 06 October 2023
A paraglider spotted a crime in progress while circling above Signal Hill.
A paraglider spotted a crime in progress while circling above Signal Hill.
Image: GARETH WILSON

A paraglider pilot had the unusual experience of witnessing a crime after taking off from Signal Hill in Cape Town last weekend, Western Cape police confirmed this week.

The pilot heard screaming from a path beneath him and circled back to investigate. He saw an elderly couple being mugged above Rhine Road in Sea Point.

“The elderly couple were robbed of their personal belongings,” police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said. 

The suspect disappeared into nearby trees. 

“Sea Point police are investigating a robbery case,” said Twigg. 

A description of the man was handed to police.

The incident was reported on the Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum.  

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest