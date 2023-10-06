JUST IN | Several Gqeberha roads blocked by early morning protesters

Several roads in Gqeberha's northern areas were blocked on Friday morning as a group of protesters embarked on a mini-shutdown, authorities said.
It is understood they are unhappy about the rampant crime engulfing Nelson Mandela Bay.
Protesters blocked off roads by burning tires and other debris, and by placing items like tree branches in streets.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the following roads were closed:
● Standford Road:
● Nooitgedacht crossing;
● Bloemendal Arterial; and
● Old Uitenhage Road
Municipal roads and transport political head Bradley Murray said he was monitoring the situation.
On Thursday, taxi drivers formed a convoy and blocked Kamesh Road in Kariega in a bid to voice their concerns about the rising crime in the area.
This comes after three men robbed taxi passengers on Tuesday — taking money and cellphones — and a shot was fired at the driver.
