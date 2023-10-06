Insurance hit murder suspects in court
Seven accused appear in Kariega in connection with several deaths and 40 cases of fraud
Seven suspects accused of running an intricate syndicate behind a series of hit murders for life insurance and funeral policies appeared in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Thursday.
According to the investigating officer’s statement, the accused murdered dozens of people in the province...
