Insurance hit murder suspects in court

Seven accused appear in Kariega in connection with several deaths and 40 cases of fraud

By Riaan Marais - 06 October 2023

Seven suspects accused of running an intricate syndicate behind a series of hit murders for life insurance and funeral policies appeared in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Thursday.

According to the investigating officer’s statement, the accused murdered dozens of people in the province...

