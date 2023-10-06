Icosa suspends Kannaland mayor Donson and son from party

Convicted child rapist and Kannaland mayor Jeffrey Donson and his son have been suspended from the Independent Civic Organisation of SA (Icosa).
Icosa provincial chair Dawid Kamfer said the Icosa president and his son, Vlancio, had been suspended on Wednesday.
Kamfer said they had until Friday to provide reasons the suspension should not be made permanent.
“They act in a way that has a negative impact on the image or performance of Icosa,” Kamfer said.
“They also brought the good name of Icosa into disrepute or harm or potentially harm the interests of Icosa.
“Everything Jeffrey and Vlancio does after the suspension is unlawful, such as presiding over Kannaland.”
Donson was convicted of statutory rape and indecent assault of a 15-year-old while mayor in 2008.
On appeal, his five-year sentence was suspended and he was fined R20,000.
In 2021, he was again elected mayor of Kannaland, but booted out in January 2022.
However, the coveted mayoral chain was once again handed to him in October.
Anti-crime lobby group Action Society’s Ian Cameron welcomed Donson’s suspension.
“Removing Donson should send a strong message to all government officials with a criminal history,” he said.
“An example should be made of any sexual offenders in public office.
“First of all, they should never be placed in any position of power, and those who have been charged must all be removed and exposed.”
Neither Donson nor Vlancio could be reached for comment.
