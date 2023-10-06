×

Dillan Oliphant promises ‘funnier style’ of comedy

Standup comedian returns to Bay for sold-out show on Saturday

By Simtembile Mgidi - 06 October 2023

While he is no stranger to Gqeberha’s shores, funnyman Dillan Oliphant is excited to return to enjoy the beach, the best pasta he has ever tasted and, of course, perform at a sold-out show at The One Room on Saturday.

The multi-award-winning comedian has over the past decade performed in the metro on several occasions and is looking forward to another instalment courtesy of event organiser GQ Comedy which has attracted numerous A-list comics to the Bay. ..

Latest