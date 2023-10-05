Two Gqeberha cousins selected for SA men’s and women’s U21 hockey teams
Talent is seemingly a family trait for a pair of Gqeberha cousins who have been selected to represent SA U21 hockey teams on two upcoming international tours.
Jamie Seale and Caylin Maree have been selected to represent SA’s men’s and women’s hockey teams and will be jetting off to Malaysia and Chile, respectively, to compete. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.