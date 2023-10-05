×

Mass police action nets suspects, illicit goods across four provinces

By Riaan Marais - 05 October 2023

Cross-border operations across four provinces resulted in the arrests of 453 suspects and confiscation of drugs and illicit property worth more than R5m last week.

The operations ranged across the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Northern Cape and Free State, focusing on criminal elements transporting illegal goods on main and secondary routes...

