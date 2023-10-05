Life of little girl hit by car celebrated
It was a bittersweet moment for members of the Gxagxa family on Wednesday evening as hundreds of Kwanokuthula residents gathered for a candle lighting ceremony to celebrate the life of a child who died in car accident.
Lelothando Gxagxa, six, was killed on September 27 after she was struck by a vehicle at about 1pm while fetching her younger sibling from a creche across the road from her Sishuba Street home in the Plettenberg Bay township...
