×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Kingswood pupil, 11, represents East Cape at prestigious music competition

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 05 October 2023

While most primary school pupils are focused on getting their literacy and mathematics correct, Kingswood pupil Victor Le Du is already making a name for himself as a prolific pianist.

The 11-year-old recently participated in the prestigious Hubert van der Spuy competition in Cape Town as the only musician selected from the Eastern Cape...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...

Latest