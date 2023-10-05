Horrifying details emerge in Paradise Beach sexual-assault case
Father, stepson accused of systematically abusing family members, including minor children — and profiting from it
Sordid details of how several members of a Paradise Beach family were allegedly routinely sexually assaulted, raped and exploited by two male relatives over several years have emerged in papers before the Gqeberha high court.
The 43-page indictment, which lists 744 offences, provides a graphic and disturbing account of how a 55-year-old man and his 20-year-old stepson allegedly used their own kin to service their sexual desires while making money from their crimes...
