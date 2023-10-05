Helping children see they can make a difference motivates teacher seeking to ‘raise bar of education’ globally

Wheeler said she had to respond to a set of gruelling questions relating to her work.
As a young girl, Dr Mariette Wheeler's parents had hopes of seeing her one day follow in their footsteps and help mould and shape young people's minds as a teacher. But Wheeler had her heart set on working as a nature researcher.
Decades later however her parents' hopes would finally be realised and she too would help hone and inspire young minds. She would also earn accolades and praise along the way for her work and passion for the profession.
Wheeler is among two South Africans shortlisted for the Global Teacher Prize 2023, joining seven other African teachers and 41 other candidates from across the world.
The life and natural sciences teacher and Mokolwane Masweneng, an English teacher based in Limpopo, were announced as two of the top 50 finalists.
The finalists were “selected from over 7,000 nominations and applications from 130 countries around the world”, according to organisers. “Our finalists come from all corners of the globe. From teaching in remote towns and villages to inner-city schools, they advocate for inclusivity and for child rights, integrate migrants into classrooms, and nurture their students’ abilities and confidence. They are all champions for change and are inspiring their students and communities around them.”
Wheeler, 44, opened up about her passion for the profession and how she was able to combine her love for research and nature with teaching.
Her father taught mathematics and science while her mother focused on languages.
“Even from a young age, my dad felt that I should become a teacher and I [felt that] I really wanted to go into nature research so I went to study towards my BSc [majoring in zoology and biochemistry], followed by postgraduate studies in zoology. I was very fortunate to have done my PhD on wildlife birds, sea birds and seals of subantarctic Marion Island,” she said. .
She then worked as a biologist and did two stints on the island, first between April 2004 and May 2005 as part of the Marion 61 team and then between April 2013 and the end of April 2014 as part of the Marion 70 team.
Wheeler spent most of her time focused on her research but said that it was during this time that she learnt the importance of team work — a lesson she carried into her teaching career.
In between her sojourns on Marion Island, Wheeler worked as a biologist and as a conservation leadership programme manager for the Endangered Wildlife Trust. It was this role that exposed her to young minds as she interacted with pupils, students and young professionals.
After her return from Marion Island for the second time, a crossroads in her career prompted her to seek advice from her PhD promoter, who encouraged her to consider teaching.
In 2015, she heeded the call and obtained a postgraduate certificate in education — with distinction.
A year later, she took up a teaching post at Protea Heights Academy (PHA) and she's never looked back.
While Wheeler quickly excelled at making young people keen on the sciences, a move to a rural school in the Eastern Cape two years later proved to be an eye-opener for her.
“That gave me the experience of seeing what is out there in rural areas where there are less resources and scientific equipment and where children walking [a distance] to school. It was a real-eye opener about the conditions in our country and what kids [in rural areas] go through that's [ different to those] in city schools.
“It was so fascinating to work with pupils who [had mostly] never been in the city. So I had to find different ways to bring the science concept to them compared to someone in the city,” she said.
Wheeler later returned to PHA and took up the post in a new subject introduced to the school: marine sciences. There she exposed her pupils to her rich knowledge of the marine world and found creative and fun ways to teach them about it.
She integrated day-to-day lessons with excursions to the beach, aquarium and even a “bumpy” ride to Sutherland to visit the iconic SA Large Telescope.
“Pupils realised that what we do in the class mattered, it wasn't just about learning. Children can make a difference to a real, current conservation issue,” she said.
She described teaching marine sciences as one of the many highlights of her career. Another one was her stint as a judge for the Eskom science expo and the excitement around the competition at her school. Her biggest challenge came from her time working in the Eastern Cape, where she had to find innovative ways to teach with limited resources.
Wheeler's passion and dedication to the profession has not gone unnoticed, having been recognised for her work at a provincial and national level at the respective teacher awards. It was her win at the 2021 national teacher awards that resulted in her nomination in the global version of the awards. She was nominated by basic education minister Angie Motshekga.
Wheeler said she had to respond to a set of gruelling questions relating to her work.
She then had an interview in August. “It was very to-the-point because they're obviously looking for someone who will globally raise the bar of education and also ... inform the public about the role teachers play. Not just as conveyors of knowledge and teaching kids. But also, we play a pastoral role to the children, we are role models.
“I'm extremely honoured to be representing my school and SA. Out of the 50 [nominees], there are nine from Africa and it's an honour to be one of the nine from the continent. To me, it's not about the award. It's about networking with others and then the opportunity to have a platform to speak about what I love doing,” she said.
Wheeler's passion extends beyond her classroom, as she revealed that she often organises beach clean-ups and works with the Bracken nature reserve. She also does a monthly recording with a Christian radio station where she talks about marine organisms alongside Christian messages.
Talking of the importance of recognising the work teachers do, Wheeler said: “I really believe it is important for communities to appreciate what teachers do because the way parents talk about teachers makes a difference.
“We are here as the comforters of the nation's youth [and to] uplift them. Society must see that, yes we give knowledge ... but we likely see these children for longer hours than their parents, so help us to help the children.”
The winner of the prize will take home a $1m (R19m) cash prize.
