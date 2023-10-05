Heavy downpours result in lifting of some water restrictions
The department of water & sanitation has lifted water restrictions in parts of the Nelson Mandela Bay region after recent torrential downpours and consistent runoff in the catchment areas.
The rain brought significant relief from the eight-year drought in the Algoa Bay region, with a significant recovery in dam levels which saw the Kouga Dam record its first spilling since 2015...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.