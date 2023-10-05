Breathing new life into the Nama language
Linguistic revival taking place in Kariega as experts take the time to teach eager young minds
A language that at one stage appeared to be slipping from existence is now being revived by a group of proud and knowledgeable Khoisan and indigenous language experts.
The group arrived in Kariega earlier this week to ensure every click, spelling and nuance of the Khoekhoe language Nama was taken heed of by about 70 pupils from various schools across the province...
