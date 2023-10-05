Accused wife-killer Terblanche makes first appearance in high court
More details emerge of alleged plot to have Vicki murdered
The full details of the alleged plot to have the estranged wife of businessman Arnold Terblanche murdered have been revealed in court documents.
Terblanche, who is out on R1m bail, stood briefly beside his co-accused, Reinhardt Leach, in the dock where their case was postponed to October 27...
