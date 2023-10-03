Ramaphosa 'to oppose Zuma's challenge' to Zondo's appointment

The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Tuesday announced that it had learnt that President Cyril Ramaphosa was intending to oppose the foundation's application to have chief justice Raymond Zondo removed from his post.
The foundation said in a statement late on Tuesday night that Ramaphosa had indicated on September 26 that he would oppose the application by former President Jacob Zuma and the foundation to set aside the decision which was made by Ramaphosa.
The JSC last year recommended then Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya for the chief justice post, overlooking Zondo who was then deputy chief justice. However, Ramaphosa appointed Zondo to the top post instead and Maya was appointed deputy.
Last week, the JSC filed a notice saying it would abide by whatever decision the court makes on the matter.
Commenting on what ought to happen next, the foundation said: “Accordingly, the next step in the process will be the compulsory provision by the JSC and Mr Ramaphosa of the record of the proceedings and deliberations pertaining to the JSCs recommendations and the president’s decision.”
The foundation lambasted the move to appoint Zondo instead of Maya, saying that according to publicly available evidence, Zondo scored the fewest votes from the JSC after the weeklong interview for the post he was eventually appointed to.
“Yet Mr Ramaphosa allegedly acted irrationally in ignoring the advice of the JSC and appointing him despite being effectively declared as unsuitable for the position and the poor showing he made at the public interview,” the foundation said.
It added that Zuma and the public will look forward to what legal justification Ramaphosa will give for his decision when he files his answering affidavit.
“He will be called upon to dispel the allegations or suspicions that Zondo was being unduly rewarded for absolving Ramaphosa for his role in the Bosasa/CR 17 scandal, among other things, in the so-called state capture commission report.”
The foundation said Ramaphosa must also explain why he overlooked a woman candidate who received the most votes.
TimesLIVE
