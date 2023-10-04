Mayor meets Nelson Mandela Bay police boss after spate of murders
An urgent meeting has been held between Nelson Mandela Bay’s political leadership and senior police officials after the killing of several people in a flurry of suspected gang-related shootings in the northern areas on Monday.
Mayor Gary van Niekerk, his deputy Babalwa Lobishe and the city’s safety and security political head, Stag Mitchell, met a police delegation on Tuesday led by Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata to devise collaborative strategies to combat crime...
