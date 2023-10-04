×

Mayor meets Nelson Mandela Bay police boss after spate of murders

By Andisa Bonani - 04 October 2023

An urgent meeting has been held between Nelson Mandela Bay’s political leadership and senior police officials after the killing of several people in a flurry of suspected gang-related shootings in the northern areas on Monday.

Mayor Gary van Niekerk, his deputy Babalwa Lobishe and the city’s safety and security political head, Stag Mitchell, met a police delegation on Tuesday led by Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata to devise collaborative strategies to combat crime...

