News

Joy as new community park opened in Motherwell

By Herald Reporter - 04 October 2023

Motherwell residents in NU12 were ecstatic on Tuesday when the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality handed over a fully developed Iliza Park to residents.

From an undeveloped open space to a secured, fully equipped park, it has been specially developed for the benefit of children and elderly residents...

