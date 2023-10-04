Jeffreys Bay murder accused’s lawyer questions defeating ends of justice charge
As Jeffreys Bay resident Donovan Wolf appeared in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday for the start of his murder trial, all eyes were on the charge of defeating the ends of justice, where Wolf is accused of placing a knife under the victim’s body, allegedly to make it look like self-defence.
Defence attorney Peter Daubermann immediately brought a halt to the trial when he applied for further particulars from the state with regard to the charge...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.