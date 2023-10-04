×

First high court appearance for wife-killing accused Terblanche

By Devon Koen - 04 October 2023

Alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche made his first appearance in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday.

The businessman stood briefly beside his co-accused Reinhardt Leach in the dock, where their case was postponed to October 27...

