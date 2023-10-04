Defence questions state’s handling of Donovan Wolf murder trial
The defence team for murder accused Donovan Wolf has challenged the state’s commitment to continue with the case after the matter was postponed in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday.
This was after state advocate Marius Stander told the court he needed more time to consult with a further witness in relation to the application by the defence for further particulars to be made available regarding a charge of defeating the ends of justice. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.