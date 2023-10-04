Boy, 6, dies after being hit by taxi in front of traumatised friends
A parent’s worst nightmare
One moment six-year-old Linathi Ngalo was laughing as he led a foot race with a group of boys from Booysen Park — and the next his devastated family were washing his blood off the tar.
On Monday, the sweet little boy was hit by a minibus taxi in front of his traumatised friends in Nortje Street...
