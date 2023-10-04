At last, a comfort zone for child witnesses and victims
Gqeberha high court’s new witness and intermediary rooms designed to create warm, less daunting atmosphere
Children and other victims of sexual abuse who have to testify in the Gqeberha high court will now feel a little more comfortable after the unveiling of the court’s newly revamped child witness and intermediary rooms.
The rooms, which were officially opened on Tuesday, were the brainchild of the deputy director of public prosecutions in Gqeberha, advocate Indra Goberdan, who saw the need to make the environment for child witnesses and others more aesthetically pleasing. ..
